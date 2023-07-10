Catastrophic flooding swamped Vermont’s capital as intense storms forced evacuations and closures in Northeast

(CNN) — Intense rainstorms that inundated the Northeast turned streets into rivers, forced evacuations and prompted officials in Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, to close the downtown area.

“Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” Gov. Phil Scott told reporters Tuesday.

