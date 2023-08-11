The global demand for cashmere is damaging the Mongolian steppes. Could yak wool be a more sustainable alternative?

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (CNN) — By spring on central Mongolia’s vast grasslands, the bitter winter snows have largely melted, but strong winds and sandstorms can make this one of the harshest times of the year.

For herder Bayarduuren Zunduikhuu, it is also one of the busiest.

CNN’s Dan Hodge and Kayla Smith contributed to this report.