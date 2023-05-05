Casey White, the inmate who famously escaped from an Alabama jail with corrections officer Vicky White, reached a plea deal in which he will not be tried in his lover's death.

The inmate pleaded guilty to first-degree escape in exchange for no prosecution for felony murder, according to the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office.

