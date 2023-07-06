Cargo ship fire in Newark continues burning days after 2 firefighters died and 6 were injured, officials say

(CNN) — The New Jersey cargo ship fire that killed two firefighters at Port Newark continued to burn for a third day Friday as authorities said there was no definitive timeline on when it would be extinguished.
The fire, which ignited late Wednesday and injured six other firefighters, was expected to “burn for a couple more days” on the nearly 700-foot-long Grande Costa D’Avorio cargo ship, according to Tom Wiker of Gallagher Marine Systems, the representative for the ship operator. The blaze was still burning on the ship’s top decks, he said.
The company along with the US Coast Guard, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Newark Fire Department are working to put out the flames, according to a joint news release Thursday.
Authorities identified the Newark firefighters who died as Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks Jr., 49.
The firefighters who suffered injuries have been released from the hospital, said Michael Giunta, the Newark Firefighters Union president, at a news conference Friday.
Firefighters made mayday calls they were lost in ship blaze
Firefighters responded to a call of multiple vehicles on fire on a roll-on/roll-off cargo ship around 9:25 p.m. ET Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said in a statement.
Firefighters boarded the ship and went to the 10th or 11th floor to extinguish the flames. Two members then made mayday calls reporting they were lost within the fire, Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said Thursday.
“Members made an attempt to extinguish the fire but got pushed back by the intense heat. Two firefighters were lost while conducting this action of backing out of the structure,” Jackson said overnight.
In addition to the deaths of Acabou and Brooks Jr., three Newark firefighters and two firefighters from other departments suffered burns, heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. A sixth firefighter with unspecified injuries was also hurt, authorities said late Thursday.
The vessel was completing cargo operations of loading automobiles when the fire started, according to the Coast Guard. The vessel’s crew activated on-board fire suppression procedures as local firefighters were alerted, the release said.
Officials worry about air quality and are monitoring ship’s leaning to the side
Authorities said they are actively monitoring air quality, which they said is a concern. The ship had two instances of sulfur dioxide readings at the stern of the ship overnight, Wiker said.
They were “moderately above actionable levels,” according to Wiker. Crews were removed from the affected area until levels returned to normal, Wiker said. However, the readings were not seen outside the immediate area where air quality is monitored, Wiker added.
He said there are four stationary air monitoring devices near the ship, along with a mobile air monitoring unit at the port, about a mile from the vessel.
The Coast Guard determined there has been no oil pollution from the fire.
Officials with the Guard are sampling water out of an abundance of caution and will monitor for byproducts and hazardous materials that may have entered the water.
The ship was stable on Friday but tipping to the right, said Gordon Lorenson of Donjon Marine Co., a salvage company working with authorities. He said authorities will continue to monitor its stability and have plans to mitigate further leaning if necessary.
Firefighters encounter challenges putting out blaze
The water hoses used to fight the fatal fire were not nearly large enough to handle the volume of water needed to fight the blaze, Anthony Tarantino, president of the Newark Fire Officers Union, told NJ.com.
According to Tarantino, the main issue was getting enough water on the fire.
The hoses available were only 1 inch in diameter, which are suitable for putting out dumpster fires in the industrial port. This fire needed hoses more than double that, he said.
“The Newark Fire Department is one of the best fire departments in the country,” Tarantino said. “We are capable of handling any fire, but the combination of fighting a fire in the equivalent of a 12-story building on a ship with 1-inch diameter hose, which does not provide the protection, reach and ability to put out the volume of fire, caused the deaths of our brave brothers,” he said.
CNN has reached out to the Newark Fire Officers Union for a statement.
Jackson noted the setting of the fire was also a challenge. Fighting a fire on a ship is different from fighting a land-based fire, the fire chief said.
The department trained at some point in the past on how to fight fires aboard a vessel with living quarters, but not on a cargo ship full of vehicles, he said.
Late firefighters remembered for love of helping others
Acabou and Brooks Jr. were remembered Friday by friends and family as dedicated members of the department who helped others.
Acabou’s friend, Eddie Paulo, described him as a family man who “was tough as nails,” “sweet beyond belief” and “all about the family.”
“You can find him at any family cookout, any family affair, he would do anything he could to attend,” Paulo said.
Acabou’s cousin, Carlos Henriques, said it wasn’t until this week that he learned Acabou maintained a special bond with his assistant high school football coach who was battling cancer, for whom he ran errands and provided support during his treatments.
“Everything he did was about helping others and going above and beyond for those in need,” Henriques said. “He was (the) kind of person who treated you like family.”
Rodger Terry, Brooks’ uncle, described his nephew as “a real-life Superman.”
“He could’ve had any job he wanted in this region, but he picked being a firefighter because he liked working with people and helping people,” Terry said.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement grieving the deaths.
“This tragedy is a painful reminder of the dangers our firefighters face and their remarkable courage,” he said.
Incidents in which multiple firefighters die are relatively rare. Six incidents with multiple fatalities occurred last year, including in January 2022, when a blazing building partially collapsed and three firefighters died.
The Grande Costa D’Avorio was built in 2011 and sails under the flag of Italy, according to online records. The massive vessel was carrying about 5,000 vehicles at the time of the fire, according to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.
