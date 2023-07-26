Doctor says this is how you can protect your young athlete from risks of cardiac arrest
(CNN) — Bronny James, who on Monday suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalized, had a cardiac screening several months ago as part of a program for prospective NBA players, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The screening included a transthoracic echocardiogram – which looks at blood flow through the heart and heart valves – and an EKG, which is a recording of the heart’s electrical activity, the source said. Both screenings came back with normal results.