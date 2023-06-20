Captain of fishing boat disqualified for ‘mutilated’ marlin says the win was ‘taken away from us’

The crew of Sensation posed with the massive blue marlin that was disqualified by fishing tournament officials.

 The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament/Facebook

(CNN) — The captain of Sensation, the fishing boat that lost out on over $3 million in earnings when tournament officials disqualified its 619.4-pound blue marlin due to “mutilation,” told CNN on Tuesday he believes they won the tournament fair and square.

“We worked hard, we felt like what we did was incredible with this fish, we knew we had won the tournament,” Capt. Greg McCoy said in a phone call. “I knew that fish was gonna destroy the other fish on the leaderboard weight-wise, and that’s exactly what it did. We followed all the rules. There was nothing nefarious or cheating or anything like that on our part.”