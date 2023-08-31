McConnell appears to freeze while speaking with reporters
Video play button

Washington (CNN) — Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell is medically cleared to continue his schedule, the US Capitol physician said Thursday, after he froze for the second time in as many months in public.

The statement comes as McConnell moved behind the scenes to reassure his allies and donors he can do his job – even as questions persist over how long the 81-year-old Kentuckian will stay as Republican leader.