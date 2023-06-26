Last week’s haze may be just the beginning of a new ‘summer of smoke’

Smoke rises from a wildfire in the Donnie Creek Complex south of Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada, May 27.

 B.C. Wildfire Service via Reuters

(CNN) — Canada has officially marked its worst wildfire season on record, with smoke from the blazes crossing the Atlantic Ocean and reaching western Europe on Monday.

Canada has had a dramatic start to wildfire season, with at least 18,688,691 acres already charred across the country. Wildfire activity in Canada typically peaks from June to August, leaving more than half of the peak season still to come.

CNN’s Paula Newton contributed to this report.