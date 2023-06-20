Canadian Dept. of National Defence confirms two Royal Canadian Air Force members were killed in helicopter crash

A Boeing CH-47 Chinnook helicopter is seen here at CFB Trenton, Ontario in October 2017. Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River.

 Larry MacDougal/MCDOL/AP

(CNN) — The Canadian Department of National Defense has confirmed two Royal Canadian Air Force members who went missing in a helicopter crash have died.

A Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River with four people on board during an early morning training flight Tuesday.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Tanika Gray.