Canada expels Indian diplomat over ‘credible allegations’ linking India’s government to killing on Canadian soil

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to journalists in the House of Commons foyer on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on September 18.

 Blair Gable/Reuters

(CNN) — Canada has expelled a top Indian diplomat from the country, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described “credible allegations” linking India’s government to the assassination of a Canadian citizen and prominent Sikh leader.

“Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said in parliament on Monday, adding his government would take all steps necessary ‘“to hold perpetrators of this murder to account.”