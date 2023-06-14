California’s Lake Oroville is back at 100% capacity after being hit hard by yearslong drought

The Enterprise Bridge is seen at Lake Oroville in Oroville, California, on April 16. A very wet winter has left California's reservoirs looking healthier than they have for years.

 Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Once a stark example of the drastic effects of California’s yearslong megadrought, Lake Oroville has rebounded and is once again filled to capacity, data from the state’s Department of Water Resources shows.

California’s drought-stricken reservoirs have seen a remarkable recovery in recent months after a barrage of storms. It’s a much-needed improvement after they had been hovering at critically low levels for the past several years, officials said.