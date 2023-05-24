(CNN) — The California attorney general’s office will review the decision not to charge a security guard in the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter last month at a Walgreens store in downtown San Francisco, it said Tuesday.

The review comes after the San Francisco district attorney’s office said last week that security guard Michael Anthony would not face criminal charges because he acted in self-defense when he shot Banko Brown on April 27.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.