(CNN) — A man has been freed from prison after serving 33 years for a crime Los Angeles prosecutors now say he didn’t commit after reviewing exonerating evidence that was revealed by another prisoner six years ago, the district attorney announced.

Daniel Saldana was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he and two others were convicted of attempted murder in a 1989 incident in which a group of six high school students were fired upon while driving, apparently mistaken for gang members, a news release from Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s office said. Two of the students were injured.