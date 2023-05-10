California governor responds to recommended reparations payments for Black residents

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, here in October in San Francisco, has declined to publicly say whether he'd support reparations payments for Black residents.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/FILE

California's governor responded Wednesday to the reparations payments for some Black state residents that were recommended by a task force looking at how to mitigate injustices and discrimination stemming from slavery.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the recommendations "a milestone in our bipartisan effort to advance justice and promote healing." He added, "We need to wait for the Task Force to finish its work and submit its final report," without offering any further details about whether he supports the recommendations put forth.