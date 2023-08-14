Cadaver dogs are in Maui to help find the dead. Here’s how it works and why it’s difficult

Dogs trained to detect human remains have been dispatched to the ruins of west Maui from California, Nevada, and Washington.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

(CNN) — Twisted metal. The carcases of burned sedans. Charred shells of what once were homes, thriving businesses and cultural landmarks. As Maui officials continue searching through the wreckage for the many who are still missing after wildfires tore through the island, they have a new tool at hand: human remains detection dogs, often called cadaver dogs.

The wildfires, whipped by strong winds from Hurricane Dora offshore, ravaged the once vibrant Hawaiian island, killing at least 96 people. Only two of the dead have been identified as of Saturday.