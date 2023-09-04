Derek Van Dam explains the difference between loam and clay.

(CNN) — Thousands of Burning Man attendees finally made their mass exodus after intense rain over the weekend flooded camp sites and filled them with thick, ankle-deep mud, stranding more than 70,000 free-spirited revelers as they waited for the Nevada desert city to dry out.

It wasn’t until Monday afternoon that organizers officially announced the driving ban that was imposed amid heavy rains Friday had been lifted and attendees could safely leave Black Rock City, the makeshift city erected every year for the event. “Exodus operations have officially begun,” organizers said in the announcement.

