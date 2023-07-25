'This is rare': Dr. Gupta on Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest
(CNN) — Bronny James, the older son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California and was hospitalized Monday, according to a statement from a family spokesperson.

He is out of the intensive care unit and in stable condition, the statement said.

CNN’s Jill Martin contributed to this report.