British woman whose death sparked conspiracy theories accidentally drowned, coroner rules

British mother Nicola Bulley died from accidental drowning, a UK coroner has ruled, capping off months of speculation in the missing persons case.

 Lancashire Constabulary

(CNN) — Nicola Bulley – a British woman whose missing person case triggered feverish conspiracy theories and criticism of the police investigation – died from drowning after she accidentally fell into cold water in January, UK’s PA Media reported.

A senior coroner for Lancashire, James Adeley, said Bulley suffered “cold water shock,” and ruled out suicide as a cause of death.

