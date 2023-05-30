Brazil’s Lula proposes common South American currency

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with fellow South American leaders at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia on May 30.

 Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proposed creating a common currency in the region during a meeting with South American heads of state in Brasilia on Tuesday.

The single currency would apply to the Mercosur trade bloc, comprised of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, in Lula’s vision. Talk of creating a common currency there has periodically cropped up since its founding in 1991.