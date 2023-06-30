Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro barred from running for office for 8 years

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, said he would appeal the decision.

 Andressa Anholete/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Brazil’s highest electoral court has barred former President Jair Bolsonaro from running for political office until 2030, after finding him guilty of abusing his power and misusing public media during last year’s election campaign.

Five out of seven judges found the former president guilty, effectively ending any hope of a political comeback in the forthcoming 2026 election. Two of the judges voted against the decision, which prevents Bolsonaro from running for public office for eight years.

