Brazil court has majority to bar Bolsonaro from public office for 8 years

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, said he would appeal the decision.

 Andressa Anholete/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Brazil’s highest electoral court formed a majority Friday to ban former President Jair Bolsonaro from running for office until 2030 on charges alleging that he abused his political power and misused public resources.

Four out of seven judges have voted to find the former president guilty, effectively ending any hope of a political comeback in the 2026 election. A simple majority is needed to reach a final verdict.

Previous reporting contributed by CNN’s Duarte Mendonca and Mohammed Tawfeeq.