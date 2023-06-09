Boris Johnson resigns as MP, accusing Commons investigation of attempting to ‘drive me out’

 Carl Court/Getty Images

(CNN) — Boris Johnson has resigned as a member of British Parliament after accusing a House of Commons investigation of attempting to “drive me out,” UK’s PA Media reported Friday, quoting a statement from the former prime minister.

He said he was was “bewildered and appalled” after receiving a letter from the committee, which is investigating whether he lied to British lawmakers over lockdown-breaking parties during the pandemic, known as ‘Partygate.’