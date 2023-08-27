Boris Johnson blames Putin for Prigozhin plane crash
Video play button

(CNN) — Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin “must have killed” Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and said there can be no peace negotiation with Putin on Ukraine.

Writing in a Daily Mail op-ed on Saturday, Johnson speculated about Prigozhin’s last moments, just days after a plane believed to be carrying the Wagner boss crashed in a field northwest of Moscow while en route to St. Petersburg.