Body recovered after a truck crash caused the inferno that toppled part of I-95 in Philadelphia, official says

(CNN) — A body has been recovered from among the wreckage of Sunday’s Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania State Police told CNN on Monday afternoon.

The body was turned over to the Philadelphia County Medical Examiner. “Authorities are in the process of identifying the remains,” Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson Myles Snyder said.

CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian and Jillian Sykes contributed to this report.