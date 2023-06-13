Body pulled from wreckage of collapsed section of I-95 in Philadelphia identified as truck driver, official says

A view of the aftermath of the collapse of a part of I-95 highway after a fuel tanker exploded beneath it, in Philadelphia, June 11.

 Billy Kyle/Reuters

(CNN) — The body recovered from the wreckage of the Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia was identified by officials Tuesday as the driver of the truck that crashed underneath the freeway and ignited a fire.

The truck driver, Nathan Moody, died of blunt trauma of head, inhalation and thermal injuries, Philadelphia Department of Health spokesperson James Garrow told CNN.

