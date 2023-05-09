Body found in search for missing student in New Zealand cave system

Rescue workers trying to locate a high school student who went missing in a flooded cave system after a school trip during heavy rain on New Zealand's North Island, have found a body, according to a statement released Wednesday morning local time from police superintendent Tony Hill, a Northland District Commander.

While the formal identification of the body is yet to take place, police are offering support to the family of the missing student and have concluded the search mission.

CNN's Robert Shackelford and Sophie Jeong contributed reporting.