MO: 8 INJURED AFTER BOAT CRASHES INTO HOUSE
(CNN) — A boat crashed into a home near the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night, injuring all eight people on board and extensively damaging the house, according to Missouri law enforcement.

The boat’s occupants were thrown from the vessel when it crashed at the 1.5-mile mark of the main channel, Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Twitter.