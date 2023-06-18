Blinken says he and Chinese leaders agreed on need to ‘stabilize’ US-China relationship

Beijing (CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said that the United States and China had made “progress” toward steering relations back on track as both sides agreed on the need to “stabilize” the bilateral relationship between the two superpowers.

The top US diplomat, speaking after two days of meetings in Beijing with top officials including President Xi Jinping, said that there are key issues between the nations that remain unresolved, but noted that his “hope and expectation is we will have better communications, better engagement going forward.”

CNN’s Philip Wang, Nectar Gan, Mengchen Zhang and Martha Zhou contributed to this report.