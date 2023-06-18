Beijing (CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sat down with China’s top diplomat on the final day of a high stakes visit to Beijing aimed at stabilizing relations, with all eyes on whether Washington’s envoy will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping later in the day.

The global powers are increasingly at loggerheads and there is widespread international interest in whether Blinken’s trip can secure a cooling of tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

CNN’s Philip Wang, Jennifer Hansler, Nectar Gan and Martha Zhou contributed to this report.