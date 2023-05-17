(CNN) — Excess deaths among Black people jumped in 2020, reversing years of progress in reducing the gap in mortality compared with White people, a new study found.

Over two decades, the Black population in the U.S. suffered 1.63 million excess deaths and more than 80 million excess years of life lost due to increased mortality risk relative to that of the White population, the report published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open said. The study was based on death certificate data between 1999 and 2020 from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.