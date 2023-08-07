MI: FACIAL RECOGNITION ARREST LEADS TO LAWSUIT
Video play button

(CNN) — A Black mother is suing the city of Detroit and a Detroit Police Department detective after she was falsely arrested while eight months pregnant by officers using “an unreliable facial recognition match,” a federal lawsuit filed Thursday says.

Porcha Woodruff, 32, was home around 8 a.m. on February 16, helping her 6- and 12-year-olds get ready for school when six Detroit police officers arrived at her door with an arrest warrant for carjacking and robbery, the complaint states.

CNN’s Brian Fung, Jamiel Lynch and Sara Sidner contributed to this report.