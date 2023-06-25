(CNN) — “Sixteen years ago, I almost died giving birth,” Ebonie Karma Tudor said, recalling the birth of her son. “It was just a really traumatic experience.”

It was 2007. Tudor, a Black woman, was 24 years old. During the delivery, she needed two blood transfusions and couldn’t see her son immediately after giving birth to him, she said.

CNN’s Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.