The United Auto Workers union may be close to a possible strike against all three major U.S. automakers.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is trying to walk a fine line as the clock ticks toward a looming deadline for a possible UAW strike of the Big Three automakers, keeping in direct touch with the key players engaged in the negotiations.

The situation has proved tricky for the president – he has called himself the most pro-union president in history, but a strike would also harm the economy that he constantly points to as a success while he makes his case for reelection. Anderson Economic Group estimates that a strike against all three companies would be a $5 billion hit to the economy after just 10 days.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.