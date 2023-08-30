PRESIDENT BIDEN OUTLINES FEDERAL RESPONSE TO DISASTERS (9:30pET)
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged enduring support for Americans affected by Hurricane Idalia and the Hawaii wildfires while making clear he’s ready to blame congressional Republicans if there isn’t enough funding for the response to a confluence of natural disasters.

Biden was in full crisis management mode as the Category 3 hurricane bore down on Florida and other southern states, while on the other side of the nation Maui continued to recover from devastating wildfires.