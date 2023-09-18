Freed Americans board flight out of Iran
(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s deal with Iran that unlocks $6 billion in Tehran’s frozen funds to bring five imprisoned Americans home is creating the kind of terrible optics and an opening for his domestic foes that a politically weakened president can ill afford.

Yet, it is also an example of the kind of agonizing dilemma only presidents face in their lonely Oval Office perch, and the way they often have to juggle humanitarian concerns with geopolitics and domestic considerations where no easy answers exist.