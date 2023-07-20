Biden flips Marjorie Taylor Greene's attack into a campaign ad using her own words
Video play button

(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s Thursday trip to a Philadelphia shipyard came at the intersection of key planks of his reelection argument: union jobs, clean energy, and his economic policies – and all in battleground Pennsylvania, where he’s visited 27 times since taking office.

Biden’s economic message is now branded under the name “Bidenomics.” But the push to remind voters of his achievements on infrastructure, jobs and manufacturing has been underway for much of his presidency, particularly in the battlegrounds like Pennsylvania that will decide next year’s election.