Democratic strategist James Carville tells CNN's Kaitlan Collins he thinks the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden will be a failure for Republicans.

(CNN) — By opening an impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unleashed an unpredictable and treacherous new political force into what is already the most abnormal election of modern times.

McCarthy effectively set up partisan counterprogramming to the looming criminal trials of his patron, former President Donald Trump, who’s the front-runner for the GOP nomination to take on Biden.