Tropical Storm Idalia is moving through the Carolinas, battering the Southeast with heavy rain and sustained winds of 60 mph. CNN's Karen Maginnis has the latest forecast.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has formally declared a major disaster in Florida in response to Hurricane Idalia, the White House announced Thursday.

“The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee, and Taylor,” the White House said in a statement.