Speaker McCarthy orders impeachment inquiry into President Biden
(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s advisers have been preparing a potential impeachment inquiry response plan, ramping up efforts over the August congressional recess after the House speaker suggested in late July such a step was nearing.

The principal objective for Biden’s team is countering what many Democrats fear could become an ingrained narrative of self-dealing about the president – despite a lack of any evidence so far of wrongdoing.

Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.