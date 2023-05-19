(CNN) — Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, will join NASA’s lunar lander program — competing against Elon Musk’s SpaceX to develop spacecraft intended to ferry astronauts to the moon’s surface.

NASA announced Friday that Blue Origin will work to prepare its Blue Moon lander concept for a mission dubbed Artemis V, which is slated to take off as soon as 2028. Artemis V would be the third in a series of missions under NASA’s lunar program that’s expected to land humans on the moon.