New York (CNN) — With the United Auto Workers’ historic strike officially underway, experts say the US economy is already getting bruised – but the strike’s impact isn’t likely to push the nation into a recession.

“That’s because the unionized part of the industry, while still large, is not as big a piece of the national economy isn’t as it once was,” Gabriel Ehrlich, an economic forecaster at the University of Michigan, told CNN.