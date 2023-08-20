Simon Baptist, Chief Economist of the Economist Intelligence Unit, joins CNN's Michael Holmes to discuss how China's economic slowdown could impact the rest of the world.

(CNN) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping heads to South Africa Monday on a trip intended to bolster Beijing’s influence among developing and emerging nations, as ties with the United States remain deeply strained and economic troubles bubble up at home.

The three-day state visit, which also includes a summit with leaders of the BRICS emerging economies, is only Xi’s second international trip this year – a sharp contrast to his globe-trotting days of diplomacy before the coronavirus pandemic.