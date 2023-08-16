Tori Penso is the only female referee in the US' Major League Soccer. Now, she's been selected to referee the Women's World Cup semifinal between Australia and England and is hoping to inspire others to follow their dreams.

(CNN) — Tori Penso watched the 2019 Women’s World Cup at home with her eight-month-old daughter in her arms. A mother to three young girls, Penso was dreaming that she would be on the field the next time the tournament came around in 2023.

She wouldn’t be the leading goalscorer, or assistant manager, or team captain. She would be in the middle of it all – as the lead referee.