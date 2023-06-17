Beaches shut in southern Ukraine as filthy waters wash downstream from collapsed dam

Flooded homes in Kherson, Ukraine, are seen here the day after the Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed.

 Felipe Dana/AP

(CNN) — Beaches in the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa have been closed off after filthy waters from a collapsed dam washed downstream, posing a “genuine threat” to local residents, authorities say.

The toll from the collapse of the Russia-controlled Nova Kakhovka dam on June 6 has risen to 45, with both sides giving updates on those killed.