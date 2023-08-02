CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Attorney General Bill Barr following former President Donald Trump's third indictment.

(CNN) — Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Wednesday that he believes Donald Trump “knew well he lost the election,” speaking to CNN on the eve of the former president’s arraignment in the special counsel’s probe into 2020 election interference.

“At first I wasn’t sure, but I have come to believe he knew well he had lost the election,” Barr told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source” in his first interview since Trump’s third indictment.

