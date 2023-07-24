(CNN) — “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” wouldn’t appear to have much in common, despite the Internet joke that turned them into an unlikely double feature. Yet the two films share one attribute that’s often assumed to be verboten during the sequel-heavy blockbuster season associated with summer: They both ask audiences to think.

Thinking might not seem like a unique demand, but one needn’t really do a whole lot of it to sit back and enjoy the sensory overload of “Fast X” or the latest “Transformers” prequel. Indeed, checking your brain at the door has become practically synonymous with summer moviegoing, before the fall brings the customary rush of festivals and awards-hunting prestige fare.