‘Barbenheimer’ box office debut sparks hopes that cinema is back

An employee adds letters for upcoming film releases "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" to a marquee at the Colonial Theater on July 16, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

New York (CNN) — Not only did the one-two punch of Barbie and Oppenheimer, crowned by America as “Barbenheimer,” leave audiences enraptured this past weekend, but the double feature’s opening box office performance could have seriously challenged the movie might of superhero blockbusters.

At least in 2023.