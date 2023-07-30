BOX OFFICE: MORE BIG BUCKS FOR "BARBENHEIMER"
(CNN) — It’s a tale of two movies and a box office triumph: “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” maintained incredible momentum into their second weekends.

“Barbie” wore several hats this weekend, with domestic “Barbie” impressing with $93 million in gross revenue and international “Barbie” bringing in around $122 million, making it the No. 1 release worldwide.