(CNN) — Banging sounds were picked up Tuesday from the Atlantic Ocean during the search for the submersible that went missing while touring the Titanic’s wreckage with five people on board, signaling “continued hope of survivors,” according to a US government memo, as crews rush to ramp up search and recovery efforts.

The sounds from underneath the water were heard by sonar devices deployed to find the lost 21-foot submersible. The banging sounds came every 30 minutes when first detected Tuesday and were heard again four hours later, according to the internal government memo obtained by CNN.

