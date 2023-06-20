Banging sounds heard during Titan search, according to internal US government memo

Hamish Harding posted an image of the submersible to his social media accounts on Saturday.

 From Hamish Harding/Facebook

(CNN) — Sonar has picked up banging sounds on Tuesday from underneath the water while searching for a submersible with five people onboard that went missing two days earlier on a dive to the Titanic wreckage, according to an internal US government memo on the search.

It was unclear when the banging was heard Tuesday or for how long, based on the memo obtained by CNN. A later update sent Tuesday night suggested more sounds were heard though it was not described as “banging.”

